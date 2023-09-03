Traffic police officer shot dead, another injured while buying food at Joburg petrol station

A National Traffic Police officer has died, and another one is recovering in hospital following “a brutal attack” while the two were on duty in Joburg. “The attack took place in the early hours of this (Sunday) morning when the officers, who were on duty near Diepsloot in Johannesburg, went to get food at a nearby filling station,” according to Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane.

It is believed that a crime was in progress when the officers unknowingly drove into the filling station. “They came under fire from the criminals and one was fatally wounded and died on the scene,” said Zwane. Two members of the National Traffic Police were shot when they unwittingly arrived at a filling station in Joburg while a crime was in progress. File Picture: David Ritchie “A colleague suffered severe injuries and was airlifted to hospital where he is in critical condition.”

“The RTMC is deeply saddened by the tragic event and sends its sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased officer. We pray for the speedy and full recovery of the injured officer.” Zwane said the RTMC will provide psycho-social support to the affected families. “Counselling will also be extended to other National Traffic Police officers as well,” he added.

Ironically, the two police officers were attacked on the day President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to lead the annual South African Police Service (SAPS) national commemoration day in Pretoria. SAPS trainees during a previous SAPS national commemoration day held at the Union Buildings. Picture: Phill Magakoe Ramaphosa has joined families of police officers and reservists who lost their lives in the line of duty, at the annual commemoration held at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. South African Police Service (SAPS) Commemoration Day.

Last week, the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) said better remuneration and improved living conditions for police officers could arrest the scourge of murder targeted at the law enforcement agents across South Africa. IOL reported on Tuesday that at least 31 police officers were killed in the last three months, and that police management is deeply concerned about the trend. South African Police Service (SAPS) national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said: “A total of 31 police officers have died on and off duty in the past three months. The SAPS management is concerned by the ongoing killings and attacks on police officers.”

She said the police were urged not to hesitate to act, and that they must be extra vigilant. Adding its voice to the discourse on police killings, Popcru says at least 52 police officers have been killed since the beginning of this year, and that has created anxiety among its members, the police officers. Popcru spokesperson, Richard Mamabolo said police officers are killed for different reasons, which include robbery of their service firearms, or officers are killed while off-duty to silence them regarding ongoing or previous investigations.