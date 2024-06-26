Tragedy: Friends, aged 92 and 75, die in custody after being arrested for brutal murder of 80-year-old man

Two pensioners, Daniel Madumo, 92, and Jeremia Mmatli, 75, have both died while in custody for the brutal murder of another pensioner, aged 80. IOL reported earlier this month that Madumo and Mmatli were remanded in custody when they appeared before the Brits Magistrate’s Court for bail application, after the murder of 80-year-old Godfrey Thema Motsepe.

The murder happened in an old-age home in North West. In an update, the Department of Correctional Services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo has confirmed that both murder-accused pensioners have died within days. “Department of Correctional Services can confirm the death of 92-year-old, Daniel Madumo. He was charged together with the late Jeremia Mmatli for a case of murder at an old-age home in North West. They were both admitted on June 3, 2024 at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre (in Tshwane),” said Nxumalo.

“Daniel Madumo had to be transferred to an outside hospital on June 22, 2024 due to health complications and sadly passed away on June 24.” Jeremia Mmatli died on Thursday last week. “With both accused now deceased, the court shall provide direction on what is to happen in the court case,” said Nxumalo.

The Department of Correctional Services said Daniel Madumo, 92, and Jeremia Mmatli, 75, have both died while in custody for the murder of a fellow pensioner, 80-year-old Godfrey Thema Motsepe. File Picture Previously, North West police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the two pensioners were arrested in Jericho village last month. “Reports suggest that the victim (Motsepe) and the suspects (Madumo and Mmatli) stayed at an old-age home. A fight allegedly ensued between the suspects and the victim at about 4am on May 30,” said Funani at the time. “According to information, the victim was coming from the bathroom, when he met with the suspects who were on their way to the bathroom. The victim allegedly bumped one of the suspects, who hit the former with his crutches.”

After Motsepe was hit with crutches, police said Madumo and Mmatli, who were friends, allegedly joined hands in assaulting the outnumbered victim. “The owner of the old-age home was notified and the police were summoned. The victim, who sustained head injuries, was transported to hospital by an ambulance, but was certified dead on arrival. The two suspects were later arrested for murder,” said Funani. After the arrest of Madumo and Mmatli, provincial commissioner of police in North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena expressed “shock” over the incident.