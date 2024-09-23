Tragedy: Members of SAPS killed in horrific crash while travelling to colleague’s funeral in Limpopo

A tragic crash has claimed the lives of two members attached to the South African Police Service’s Letsitele police station in Limpopo. The collision happened on the R529 road, connecting Letsitele to Lydenburg, while the travellers were en route to attend the funeral service of a fellow SAPS member on Saturday morning.

“The (deceased) members were identified as Constable Moloto, aged 53, and data capturer Patience Shingange, aged 49, who was also a dedicated representative of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. The deadly crash also claimed the lives of Shingange’s 18-year-old daughter, Tinghitsi Shingange, and her 70-year-old aunt, Lucy Shikwambana. Constable Moloto was killed in a horrific crash while travelling to a colleague's funeral. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, along with the entire SAPS community in the province, has extended “heartfelt” condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this crash.

“The collision, involving a grey Ford Figo and a purple Quantum taxi, has left an immense void in our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families during this incredibly difficult time. We honour the lives of these individuals, who served their community with unwavering dedication and commitment,” said Hadebe. “We also wish a speedy recovery to the nine passengers and the driver of the Quantum taxi who sustained injuries in the accident. We hope they find strength and support from their loved ones on their road to recovery.” Last week, IOL reported that a a police officer from the Mthatha K9 Unit died in an accident on the N2 outside Tsolo, while tracking down suspects linked to a house robbery.

The crash occurred on Monday, September 16, Eastern Cape police said at the time. The officer, a 49-year-old Warrant Officer, was among five officers en route to Qumbu to follow up on leads when their vehicles collided with a minibus and another car near Dukathole Brickyard. The officer was driving one of the two police vehicles involved in the accident and was declared dead at the scene.