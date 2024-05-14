Tragedy strikes at JMPD as young officer loses her life after a car crash on R21 motorway

By Simon Majadibodu A sombre mood has descended on the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) as colleagues mourn one of their own, Goitsimang Innocent Semenya, who tragically lost her life in a car crash on the R21 north, before the Bapsfontein off ramp on Saturday morning.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson, Thabiso Makgato said the officer was declared dead on the scene after two vehicles collided. “A case of culpable homicide has been opened and preliminary investigations are under way. As the department, we continue to remind motorists to be safe on our roads and please buckle up,” said Makgato. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla told IOL News: “We can confirm that a JMPD officer, Goitsimang Innocent Semenya, was involved in an accident.”

The officer was not on duty at the time of the smash, and the department was shocked to learn about her death. “The circumstances surrounding her passing are unknown by the department, but a case of culpable homicide has been opened at the Kempton Park police station for investigation.” Fihla said the officer joined the force in 2021, and was appointed as a metro police officer at the By-Laws Management Unity before her death.

He explained that Semenya will be remembered as a joyful person who always took her duties seriously and did them to the best of her ability. “She will be remembered for her unwavering dedication to her work and camaraderie with her colleagues.” Fihla said support measures such as financial support to help the family cover funeral expenses, counselling services to the family members to help them cope with their loss and grief will be provided.