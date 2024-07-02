Tragic Discovery: Body of woman found in Magwaveni stream

A tragic discovery in a Magwaveni stream has left a community reeling, as the lifeless body of a 42-year-old woman was found submerged in water, raising fears about the circumstances surrounding her demise.
A sombre discovery was made in Magwaveni, north of Durban, when the body of a 42-year-old woman was found in a stream on Monday morning.
The gruesome find was reported to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) by a member of the public at approximately 8.09am
RUSA members responded to the scene and found the woman lying in a prone position beneath a low-lying footbridge.
Her head was submerged under water, wedged between two boulders.
According to a resident, faint screams were heard in the area on Sunday night, but no one dared to investigate because they were afraid.
KwaZulu-Natal police constable Thenjiwe Ngcobo said: “Police in Tongaat have registered an inquest docket for investigation following an incident in which the body of a 42-year-old woman was found in a shallow stream in the Magwaveni area.
The victim had no visible injuries. Circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated”.
The deceased’s identity was confirmed, and she resided approximately 100 metres away from where her body was found.
Family members of the deceased revealed that she left home at 5pm on Sunday to buy vegetables but never returned.
IOL News