Tragic Discovery: Body of woman found in Magwaveni stream

A tragic discovery in a Magwaveni stream has left a community reeling, as the lifeless body of a 42-year-old woman was found submerged in water, raising fears about the circumstances surrounding her demise. A sombre discovery was made in Magwaveni, north of Durban, when the body of a 42-year-old woman was found in a stream on Monday morning.

The gruesome find was reported to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) by a member of the public at approximately 8.09am RUSA members responded to the scene and found the woman lying in a prone position beneath a low-lying footbridge. Her head was submerged under water, wedged between two boulders.

According to a resident, faint screams were heard in the area on Sunday night, but no one dared to investigate because they were afraid. The deceased body below a low lying foot bridge. Picture: Supplied KwaZulu-Natal police constable Thenjiwe Ngcobo said: “Police in Tongaat have registered an inquest docket for investigation following an incident in which the body of a 42-year-old woman was found in a shallow stream in the Magwaveni area. The victim had no visible injuries. Circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated”.