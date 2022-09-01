Transnet arrests: 'It’s a day many South Africans thought they would never see’

Pretoria – The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, which previously submitted a detailed section 27 referral to the investigating directorate of the National Prosecuting Authority, says the recent high-profile arrests linked to the wide-scale looting at Transnet show the wheels of justices are now turning. In an interview with IOL following the initial court appearance of Transnet former CEO Brian Molefe and former group chief financial officer Anoj Singh and others, Rudie Heyneke, Outa's chief investigator on state capture, said the arrests also served as a deterrent.

“It is a day many South Africans never thought would come, but the events of this week show that the wheels of justice are indeed turning, and the NPA is now able to carry out its constitutional mandate to prosecute without fear or favour,” said Heyneke. “The arrests of Molefe and Singh are a positive step in holding those responsible for corruption at Transnet and other SOEs accountable. In addition, it sends a message that corruption won't pay, and that those contemplating corruption should think twice about getting involved in corrupt activities.” READ: The arrest of #BrianMolefe and #AnojSingh is a significant step in the fight against #statecapture. Now for the other big fish, #SalimEssa. Also: a must see email and pic.



Transnet arrests 7 years after the crime: Better late than never.https://t.co/dhXHD07vae — OUTA (@OUTASA) August 29, 2022 Heyneke said one could view the recent arrests on state capture-related charges as “the first round of a 15-round boxing match –no one can predict the outcome, but we know there is a match after hearing the first bell”.

He added that, with the pressure mounting for the NPA to act against state capture and criminality in the country, the prosecutors “have no choice but to step up and deliver”. “With state capture accused now being arrested and appearing in court, we believe that the NPA is ready to prosecute and hold those who are implicated to account. It is expected that accused persons will appoint highly qualified and experienced lawyers to represent them, and hopefully the National Prosecuting Authority is ready to match that,” said Heyneke. There have been growing calls for the Gupta family members accused of being at the heart of state capture to be brought back to South Africa to face trial.

“As far as we understand it, the extradition process is in motion, and we can only comment on what we are hearing from the NPA. They reported that the extradition application has been filed in time in Dubai; that the application was translated into Arabic, as required; and that the processes are being followed,” said Heyneke. #OUTA welcomes the #Transnet arrests. They received millions in success fees. In Aug 2020 we submitted a detailed Section 27 referral to the Investigating Directorate on how the execs ignored advice of the former Transnet Treasurer, Eveline Makgatho. OUTA's statement to follow. — OUTA (@OUTASA) August 29, 2022 “Once again, we are in the hands of the NPA, who we trust will deliver on their mandate. As it stands now, civil society cannot add anything to fast-track or influence the process.” On Monday, Molefe was joined in the dock by Singh and Regiments Capital executives Litha Nyhonyha and Niven Pillay. The four have been charged alongside Regiments Capital, which is accused number 10.

Their case was combined with that of former Transnet group chief executive Siyabonga Gama, who earlier on Monday appeared alongside his co-accused: Transnet former acting group chief financial officer Garry Pita and former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi. They are charged alongside Regiments Capital shareholder Eric Wood, Trillian Asset Management current director Daniel Roy (Novum Asset Management) and Kuben Moodley, owner of Albatime (Pty) Ltd. The accused are scheduled to return to court on October 14. IOL