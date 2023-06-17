Transnet loses almost R1 million fuel after thieves damaged underground pipelines

Pretoria - Police at Vosman have launched a manhunt for people who damaged Transnet “essential” infrastructure, resulting in fuel being lost and the underground pipeline damaged. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the incident was reported to police after security guards noticed “unknown liquid heavily spraying” at Tau Farm on Thursday evening.

“Police and other relevant stakeholders were summoned to the scene whereby it was noticed that the liquid is actually fuel spilling from Transnet underground pipeline. “On further investigation it was noticed that the hole which is estimated at four metres was dug directly to the pipeline. A damaged Transnet pipeline in Mpumalanga spraying fuel after criminals damaged underground pipes. Picture: SAPS “The loss incurred is currently estimated at R800 000 and we’re awaiting the exact figure after Transnet conducts their investigations,” said Mdhluli.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela called on community members to refrain from damaging essential infrastructure. “Besides the loss incurred by Transnet, people's lives were placed under serious danger. Criminals should bear in mind that we are talking about fuel here, should it have happened that accidentally the land caught fire, we were going to lose a number of innocent lives, maybe including the suspects' relatives,” said Manamela. Last year, two Cameroonian nationals were arrested by the Joburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) undercover officers for possession of stolen Transnet and Prasa copper in Bramley, north of Joburg.

At the time, JMPD spokesperson, Xolani Fihla said the two men were nabbed and charged for possession of the stolen copper with an estimated value of R3 million. “Working on information received, officers proceeded to the corner 11th Road and 3rd Avenue in Bramley, where they observed the suspected property,” Fihla said. “An unknown male opened the gate of the premises, officers approached him, identified themselves as police and proceeded to search inside the premises,” he said.