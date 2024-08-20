Transnet thieves who stole batteries, cables disrupting operations receive lengthy jail sentences

Four people who broke into Transnet and made off with goods worth R57,000 have been jailed. The sentencing took place on Monday in the Nxuba (formerly Cradock) Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that Charlie van Dyk, 43; Elandre Senekal, 29; Michelle van Straaten, 23; and Kwakhanya Bolowana, 28 were convicted on charges of housebreaking, damaging essential infrastructure and theft. The incident took place at the Scalen Rail Station on Mortimer Road in Nxuba between March 15, 2023, and March 19, 2023. Explaining the merits of the case, Eastern Cape NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the four broke into a Transnet facility and stole four batteries, transformers, and cables valued at R57,000, all essential for the operation of the rail network.

“The stolen items were identified as belonging to Transnet, South Africa's state-owned rail company,” Tyali said. “The theft disrupted critical operations, causing significant delays and operational challenges for the rail network.” The NPA said the crime was uncovered when Abongile Yolwa, a Transnet engineer, who was alerted by the Johannesburg-based control room about a malfunction on the rail line.

“Upon inspection, Yolwa discovered that the facility had been broken into, with essential batteries and connecting cables missing.” The NPA said the matter was reported to police and information was received about the property being off-loaded at Bolowana’s house. “Upon arrival, police observed the four accused driving a Nissan bakkie but found nothing suspicious in the vehicle. A search of Bolowana’s house also yielded no evidence,” the NPA said.

“However, two stolen batteries were discovered in a nearby parked vehicle, which Bolowana claimed belonged to his uncle. The batteries were later identified as part of the stolen property from Transnet.” Tyali said further investigation led police to van Dyk’s house where two additional stolen batteries were recovered. “All four accused were subsequently arrested and charged. Despite van Dyk pleading guilty to the housebreaking charge, his co-accused maintained their innocence throughout the trial.”

The NPA said State Prosecutor Makabongwe Seyibokwe, during sentencing proceedings argued about the severe impact this crime had on essential public infrastructure. Tyali said the accused received five years for housebreaking, 15 years for damaging essential infrastructure, and 15 years for theft. Senekal and van Straaten were jailed to an effective 20 years, while van Dyk and Bolowana will serve 30 years.

In welcoming the sentence the NPA’s Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions, Barry Madolo said the disruption caused by such thefts extends beyond financial loss. “It undermines public safety and the effective operation of our transport systems,” Madolo said. “We commend the efforts of the police and the prosecution team in securing this outcome.”