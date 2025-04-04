Transport department intern who allegedly sold fake traffic officer jobs for R6,500 faces court

A 28-year-old intern from the Department of Transport in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, appeared in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, April 3, after being arrested for allegedly soliciting bribes in exchange for fake job offers. The suspect, identified as Lutendo Makgoka, faces corruption charges and is expected to return to court on April 17, 2025, for a formal bail application.

Makgoka was arrested on April 2, 2025, during a sting operation conducted by the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit in Limpopo. The arrest followed a complaint lodged a day earlier, alleging that the accused was promising job seekers positions as Traffic Officers in exchange for cash. “The suspect allegedly demanded R6,500 per person in exchange for securing a job," said police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

The matter was swiftly escalated to the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit, which initiated an inquiry and launched an investigation. Acting on the complaint, officers orchestrated a sting operation in the Thohoyandou policing area. “During the operation, the suspect arrived at the designated location, met with the victims, and requested payment. Upon receiving the money, the police moved in and arrested him,” Mashaba confirmed. An amount of R2,000 was recovered from the suspect’s possession at the time of the arrest.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and more charges could follow. “The Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit, in collaboration with the DPCI Serious Corruption Investigation Unit in Musina, is continuing the investigation. Additional charges may be brought against the suspect as the investigation progresses," Mashaba said. IOL News