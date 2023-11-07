Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and her two bodyguards robbed on N3, weapons taken while changing burst tyre

Police have launched an investigation into how Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and her two armed police VIP bodyguards were robbed on the N3 highway while changing a flat tyre. According to reports, Chikunga was robbed and her bodyguards were stripped of their guns while travelling on the N3 near Heidelberg on Monday morning.

They had apparently stopped to change a tyre, punctured after objects were allegedly placed on the road. According to News24, Chikunga's bodyguards were changing the tyre when a gang attacked them. They were robbed of their firearms and belongings. National Police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said a case of armed robbers was being investigated.

“Members involved are receiving necessary support and counselling from the SAPS Employee Health and Wellness unit,” Mathe said. She said that the two VIP guards were “relieved from their duties and the Minister has been provided with other resources until such time that the current are fit and proper to return to their posts”. She added: “Steps are under way to determine what transpired as far as VIP protection protocols are concerned and an officer has since been appointed to conduct a determination investigation”.