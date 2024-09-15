Traveller dies after falling from parking level 5 at OR Tambo International Airport

Two passengers died in separate incidents at OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng and King Shaka International Airport in Durban on Saturday.

In a statement, the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said in the first incident, officials at OR Tambo International Airport received a report at 3pm that a person had fallen from parking Level 5 to the ground level. Acsa spokesperson Ernest Mulibana said law enforcement and airport health officials stationed at the 24-hour clinic were immediately alerted to the incident. “Paramedics later arrived and declared the unidentified traveller dead on the scene.”

In the second incident Acsa said an unidentified male passenger collapsed and died at King Shaka International Airport. The incident took place in the airport’s domestic arrival terminal area. “Emergency services were immediately called and attended to him, but he was unfortunately declared dead on the scene.”

Mulibana said the cause of death in both incidents is still unknown. “We can confirm that the matter has been handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) and that an inquest docket has been opened for further investigations.” Mulibana said Acsa extends deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of both travellers during this difficult time.