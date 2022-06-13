Trial against former top North West prosecutor accused of shoplifting starts in Mmabatho

Nevelling, 53, is accused of stealing clothing and food items valued at about R3000, at a retail shop in Mmabatho.

Rustenburg - The trial against former head of the specialised commercial crimes unit (SCCU) in the North West, advocate Jeanette Nevelling, commenced at the Molopo Magistrate’s Court, in Mmabatho.

She was arrested on February 16, 2021, on an allegation of shoplifting at a retail shop, and was granted R500 bail.

“The State and the defence attorney have concluded leading evidence and the cross-examination of the first state witness, respectively. The second State witness, who is a security guard where the offence allegedly occurred, has taken the stand and a recess was ordered to afford the court to go on an inspection at Woolworths tomorrow, June 14, 2022. After this inspection, proceedings will commence in court, where the witness will continue giving evidence,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in North West Henry Mamothame.

He said advocate Mashudu Mudau, from the Limpopo division of the NPA, is representing the State, to ensure there was no perceived conflict of interest, as advocate Nevelling was a senior official within the North West division.