Trial date for alleged July 2021 unrest instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile moved to June next year

The trial date for alleged July unrest instigator, Bonginkosi Gift Khanyile has been moved to June 3–14, 2024. The State has meanwhile extended his bail. In a statement on Monday, the National Prosecuting Authority's Natasha Ramkisson-Kara explained that the date had to be changed as it was no longer suitable for the State and the accused.

The NPA said the State consulted with Khanyile's legal team and new dates had been agreed on; however, the State was recently informed that the matter had been moved to another court. "The Regional Court President had relocated the matter to another court, thus another magistrate. The relocation of matters is an administrative process to address the overcrowding of the court roll and has no bearing on any case in particular. Following consultations with the parties involved, it was discovered that the above trial dates are no longer suitable," Ramkisson-Kara said. She added that the new dates were agreed to by both parties.