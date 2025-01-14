Trial date set for farmer accused of driving over boy

The 70-year-old Western Cape farmer accused of attempted murder is set to go on trial in the Vredendal Regional Court next month. Christoffel Stoman appeared in the Vredendal Regional Court on Tuesday morning, where the court confirmed the matter will go on trial on March 19 and 20.

Stoman, an orchard farmer, is accused of driving over six-year-old Kwezi Jantjies with his bakkie, breaking his legs, for apparently stealing fruit found along the roadway near his farm. Both of Kwezi’s legs were broken as a result of the crash. Stoman faces two Schedule 5 charges of attempted murder and a charge of reckless and negligent driving following his arrest on September 20.

Since his arrest, he had applied for bail on two occasions, and both applications were denied. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, confirmed the matter was postponed. “The date of 14 February 2025 was set for the defence and possibly the State to obtain expert evidence reports with regard to the photographed crime scene,” said Ntabazalila.

Previously, a petition was signed by 1 500 Lutzville, Lutzville West and Matzikama residents who noted that they were “deeply concerned by the heinous crime”. They had opposed Stoman’s release on bail. “This act was motivated by misguided belief that the boy stole an orange from his (Stoman’s) tree. On 20 September 2024, Chris Johannes Stoman assaulted Kwezi Jantjies with his vehicle, demonstrating extreme disregard for human life. “In court, he showed no remorse and his actions demonstrate a clear disregard for human life,” the petition read.