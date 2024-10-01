Tributes pour in for murdered soccer legend, Alton Meiring

Former South African soccer star, Alton Meiring, has passed away. According to reports, he was stabbed to death. Details around the incident are not clear at the moment, however, it is alleged that he was involved with an altercation with a tenant who then stabbed him.

Meiring previously played for the national soccer team and local teams including; Mamelodi Sundowns, Moroka Swallows, Jomo Cosmos, Golden Arrows and Hellenic. He retired from playing over a decade ago and was the coach at Lusa Africa Football Club. In a post on social media, Luso Africa confirmed Meiring's passing.

"He has been a big supporter of our club and has helped out multiple teams over the last few seasons, from juniors to seniors and even our ladies team. We are so grateful for his knowledge and assistance. Please keep his family in your prayers," the team said. "Magesi FC is saddened by the loss of former Cape Town Spurs player and legend, Alton Meiring. We therefore would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Meiring family and Cape Town Spurs at large," shared Magesi Football Club in a post on Facebook. The Good Party also shared a post on social media; "We at GOOD are saddened to share the passing of former Bafana Bafana striker Alton Meiring at 48.

“A Cape Town native, he played for clubs like Mamelodi Sundowns and Moroka Swallows and remained active in the football community as a coach. Our condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace, Alton." SAFA offers sincere and heartfelt condolences to family and friends of former Bafana Bafana striker Alton Meiring



