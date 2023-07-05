Tributes pour in for Pretoria teen, Mia Kühn, found dead on school grounds

Tributes have been pouring in following the discovery of a Grade 10 pupil's body on the Hoërskool Garsfontein grounds on Tuesday afternoon. Mia Kühn’s body was discovered by a school groundsman who then alerted the police. It's believed that her family had reported her missing just hours before the gruesome discovery.

Gauteng education member of the executive council (MEC) Matome Chiloane said Kühn was at home on Monday evening but when he parents woke up the next day, she was not in the house. "According to her mother, at midnight she was still at home. Most probably she slipped out later. And in the morning, they did not find her and went to the police station to report her missing. Police were then alerted about a scene at the school, only to find her body here. So far, they don't know how she gained entry to the school," he said. Chiloane said police are investigating the circumstances around the teen's death.

"I have urged police not to waste any time. This situation affects the community and it's important that we put this case to bed quickly so we allow progress to move forward," Chiloane said. [WATCH]: Gauteng Education MEC @matomekopano briefed the media concerning the discovery of a Grade 10 girl learner’s dead body at Hoërskool Garsfontein this morning on Tuesday, 4 July 2023. pic.twitter.com/msVOhpOfTC — Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) July 4, 2023

[IN PICTURES]: Gauteng Education MEC @matomekopano visited Hoërskool Garsfontein today following the gruesome discovery of a Grade 10 girl learner’s dead body this morning on Tuesday, 4 July 2023. pic.twitter.com/KRlZgJPF1J — Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) July 4, 2023 In a post on Facebook, the Hoërskool Garsfontein board said, under the instruction of Chiloane, it had been advised not to issue a statement before all standard procedures had been completed. "We are all deeply shocked and saddened by the tragedy that has struck our community. In this difficult time, support is very valuable. We are so very sad with the family and our prayers for strength and comfort go out to them. Please carry them as a community in your prayers and support," the post read.