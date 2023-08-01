Tributes pour in for security guard killed in Glenwood armed robbery

Tributes have been pouring in for a security guard who was shot and killed in an armed robbery in Durban's Umbilo area in the early hours of Monday morning. Eric Maphumulo had been patrolling along Helen Joseph (Davenport) Road when he was attacked. It is alleged that three men approached the vehicle Maphumulo was sitting in. Shots rang out and the suspects made off with the guard’s firearm and cellphone.

In a short statement on Facebook, Ensure Security said Maphumulo was patrolling the Glenwood UIP at the time of his death. "It is with a heavy heart to announce that at 1:40 this morning, our colleague and friend was senselessly and violently killed whilst on duty patrolling," the post read. Ensure Security described Maphumulo as a "dear member of the Ensure family".

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife and family who will miss him dearly, as well as we. Eric, you gave your life for the safety of others and you will always be a hero to us. You will never be forgotten - we will make sure that justice prevails. RIP good man, your watch is over," the security company posted. Umbilo Community Policing Forum executive chairperson, Calvin Thomas, expressed his condolences to Maphumulo's family. "May his soul rest in peace. Our deepest condolences to his family from the CPF/NHW and the residents of our area. As we go about our day today, let us take some time to reflect on the risky duties private security and SAPS members undertake. They place their lives at the forefront in order for us to be safe," he said, adding that there has been an increase in attacks on armed private security guards where their firearms are stolen.

Ensure Security guard, Eric Maphumulo was shot dead during an armed robbery in Helen Joseph Road in Umbilo this week. Picture: Ensure Security Heather Roos of the Bulwer Safety & Urban Regeneration Forum and Sector 1 Umbilo CPF team also extended condolences and sympathies to Maphumulo's family and Ensure staff.