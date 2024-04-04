Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Thursday, April 4, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Tributes pour in for slain soccer star Luke Fleurs

Kaizer Chiefs, SuperSport United and a host of others have taken to social media to share tributes for Luke Fleurs, a soccer player killed in a botched hijacking in Honeydew on Wednesday. Picture: Facebook

Kaizer Chiefs, SuperSport United and a host of others have taken to social media to share tributes for Luke Fleurs, a soccer player killed in a botched hijacking in Honeydew on Wednesday. Picture: Facebook

Published 22m ago

Share

Tributes have been pouring in for slain soccer star, Luke Fleurs, who was killed in a botched hijacking on Wednesday evening.

The Premier Soccer League said in tribute to Fleurs' memory, a moment of silence will be observed at all DStv Premiership, Motsepe Foundation Championship, and DStv Diski Challenge fixtures this weekend.

“The PSL is shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Kaizer Chiefs defender, Luke Fleurs. In this moment of profound loss, the PSL extends deepest sympathies to Kaizer Chiefs Football Club, the Fleurs family, and the entire football community. May his soul repose peacefully,” the PSL shared.

Fleurs had been parked in his red VW Golf 8 GTI at around 8.30pm waiting to put in petrol at a Honeydew petrol station when he was accosted by armed men.

Police said the suspects pointed a firearm at the 24-year-old before pulling him out of his car, shooting him once in the upper body and fleeing the scene.

"One suspect drove off with the victim's car followed by his accomplice, in a white BMW 1 Series. The victim was taken to the nearest medical care centre where he was certified dead on arrival," said Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

An investigation is under way and no arrests have been effected as yet, police confirmed.

Fleurs was contracted to Kaizer Chiefs.

In a post on social media, the team said their thoughts were with the Fleurs family at this difficult time.

Comedian Dillan Oliphant shared a touching post on X, saying violence cannot continue in the country.

“I am saddened by the passing of @KaizerChiefs defender and former junior international Luke Fleurs. I am saddened that yet another life has been cut short due to violent crime. My thoughts are with the Fleurs and Amakhosi family, and the entire South African football fraternity,” posted Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture, Zizi Kodwa.

There is no word yet on funeral arrangements.

IOL

Related Topics:

crimeinvestigation (criminal)death and dyingSuperSport UnitedStellenbosch FCGautengSouth AfricaJohannesburgPatrice MotsepeZizi KodwaDeaths and TributesMurderHijackingSoccerPSLKaizer ChiefsCrime and courtsGun Violence