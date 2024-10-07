Tributes pour in for teacher who slipped and fell in the bathroom and died

The Eastern Cape Department of Education MEC Fundile Gade has sent his deepest condolences to the family of a teacher who tragically died after falling in the bathroom.

The Education Department said Ncanywa met her untimely death while taking a bath at her Bhisho home.

“According to the family, she slipped and fell in the bathroom, and was rushed to hospital which declared her dead upon her arrival due to head injuries,” said Education Department spokesperson Mali Mtima.

In paying tribute to her, the Department described Ncanywa as a linguist who excelled in IsiXhosa and through her tenacity and understanding, she helped the school produce graduates.