Tributes pour in for teacher who slipped and fell in the bathroom and died

The Eastern Cape Department of Education MEC Fundile Gade has sent his deepest condolences to the family of a teacher who tragically died after falling in the bathroom.
Lindelwa Ncanywa, a teacher at Bhisho High School died on Friday morning, October 4.
The Education Department said Ncanywa met her untimely death while taking a bath at her Bhisho home.
“According to the family, she slipped and fell in the bathroom, and was rushed to hospital which declared her dead upon her arrival due to head injuries,” said Education Department spokesperson Mali Mtima.
In paying tribute to her, the Department described Ncanywa as a linguist who excelled in IsiXhosa and through her tenacity and understanding, she helped the school produce graduates.
Gade commended Ncanywa for her exceptional zeal for success.
“We bow our heads for the passing of this daughter of Afrika who has committed her life to the development of the economically vulnerable children.
“Her sterling work has helped many societies whose children cross paths with her, as they benefited in her energetic support and quest to see children explore available opportunities provided by the democratic dispensation,” said Gade.
He said the education sector has lost a valuable member of society.
“We send our sincere condolences to the family, while paying gratitude for her commitment to her work and children from disadvantageous background, helping them become professionals. The spin-off for these societies is the granted opportunity to participate in the mainstream economy, a privilege they never had before,” concluded Gade.
Ncanywa’s funeral is expected to take place on Saturday.
