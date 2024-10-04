Tributes pour in for teen killed alongside granny in gruesome Effingham murders

Tributes have been pouring in for a teenager who was stabbed to death alongside his grandmother at their home in Effingham, earlier this week. Thirteen-year-old Mikai Chetty and his elderly gran, Nadhira Essack (also known as Vanmala Chetty), aged 74, were stabbed to death in their home on Wednesday.

Both were declared deceased at the scene. Tyron Powell of Marshall Security added that the wounded woman sustained severe lacerations to her neck and arms. Police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said Greenwood Park police are investigating two cases of murder and one of attempted murder.

Netshiunda said a 50-year-old woman was injured and taken to hospital. Mikai's funeral took place on Friday at the Faith Revival Church in Herrencroft. He was cremated thereafter. Mikai was a learner at the Glenashley Preparatory School.

In a post on social media, the school described him as a cherished member of the school.

"He was known for his kindness, calm energy and unique spirit. His presence brought warmth to our classrooms, and his absence leaves a void that will be deeply felt by everyone who knew him," the school said. “We extend our deepest condolences to Glenashley Preparatory School and the loved ones of Mikai. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time,” added Danville Park Girls High School. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and Glenashley Preparatory School. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all,” said Atholton Primary School.