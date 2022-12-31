Durban - Police have made a breakthrough in the murder of a policeman who was murdered on Christmas Day and his body dumped in a river. Three people between the ages of 22 and 30 were arrested today in Kliptown and charged with the murder of Sergeant Phillip Mathlaela.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said, according to a preliminary investigation, Mathlaela, 41, was shot and killed while parked on a bridge in Kliptown and his body dumped in a river. He had been off-duty at the time of the shooting. Mathe said the motive for the attack and killing of the police officer is still under investigation.

“The police officer’s belongings including two cellphones, his vehicle and it’s key were found on the scene ruling out robbery as a motive for the attack.” National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola commended officers on the swift arrest. Masemola condemned the attack and said they would continue to bring to book those behind the heinous attacks and killing of police officers.

Mathe said the three men face charges of murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. They are expected to make a first appearance in the Kliptown Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. IOL