Trio arrested in connection with armed robbery in North West

A high-stakes operation by the Brits Trio Task Team, a specialised unit within the South African Police Service (SAPS) that focuses on combating trio crimes, has led to the arrest of a suspect linked to a violent armed robbery in Hebron as well as two further business heists near Brits in North West province. The Crime Intelligence unit's quick action resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old suspect, who was already on trial for a daylight robbery that took place September 2, in Itsoseng, Phase 5, Hebron.

A 21-year-old victim was approached by three armed men on his way home. The men, holding firearms, demanded his phone and fled the area. “The victim was aided by Community Patrollers and recovered his cellphone shortly after the incident. The suspect was traced and arrested,“ said police spokesperson, Colonel Adéle Myburgh. Further police investigations revealed that the same suspect was involved in two more robberies in August, targeting shops in Block B, Lethlabile, outside Brits.

Following his court appearance, police tracked down two other suspects, who were arrested at different residences in Soshanguve and Rosslyn. “Subsequent to his court appearance, the suspect was questioned and led the police to two addresses in Soshanguve and Rosslyn where two more suspects were arrested,” said Myburgh. The trio, aged between 29 and 31, is now scheduled to appear in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate’s Court on Monday, September 23, on allegations of armed robbery.