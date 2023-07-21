Trio bust for stealing clothes in Bothaville

A pregnant woman is one of three people arrested for stealing clothes in Bothaville, Free State. The trio from Odendaalsrus were arrested on Thursday.

Free State police spokesperson, Captain Stephen Thakeng said members of highway patrol were busy with vehicle patrols in Bothaville CBD when they noticed a suspicious movement of an unknown woman followed by two women wearing uniform of one of the clothing stores in Bothaville. "While observing the situation, they noticed a woman looking anxious and started to run and climbed into a blue Toyota Corolla with GP (Gauteng province) registration. "Members drove to the direction of the vehicle and found the driver who is a foreign national and requested to search the vehicle," he said.

The police found three refuse bags with new clothes and shoes with price tags from different clothing shops. "One of the suspects was already arrested in one of the clothing stores with stolen items. The trio aged 34 to 37 will appear on 24 July 2023 in Bothaville Magistrate's Court. In Gauteng, the police said five people were arrested for fraud and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

They were arrested in Kya Sand informal settlement on Thursday, when a man approached police on patrol and pointed out a vehicle that allegedly robbed him in May. The police stopped and searched the identified vehicle with five occupants inside. A 9mm pistol and four live rounds were recovered. The police went to a house in Cosmo City where a similar vehicle was also recovered and linked to a Hillbrow case of fraud reported in April.