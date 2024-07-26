Trio contracted by Eskom nabbed for theft of diesel at Kusile Power Station

Three Eskom contractor employees have been arrested after they stole diesel worth R1,000 from the Kusile Power Station in Mpumalanga earlier this week. The suspects were exploited as an excavator and two mechanics.

According to the power utility, an Eskom supervisor was conducting routine visits and inspections when a phone call from the excavator operator was received requesting permission to leave work early due to personal reasons. “The supervisor decided to pass by the Ash Dam and meet with the operator when he noticed an unknown white motor vehicle parked next to the operator with two unknown male persons in the vicinity. “While being questioned, the two men informed the supervisor that they were mechanics and were there to fix the breakdown on the machine. Upon further questioning, it was established that the excavator operator and the two mechanics had drained diesel from the excavator,” Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said.

The trio tried bribing the supervisor with R5,000 to not report their crime. He refused. It was discovered that approximately 40 litres of diesel had been drained into two 20-litre containers. The three were arrested by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and appeared in the Phola Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, July 25.

The trio were released on R500 bail each. The case has been postponed until September 4. Eskom’s acting general manager for security, Botse Sikhwitshi said the power utility strongly condemns any criminal activity within its operations and will not tolerate such behaviour.