Trio extorting business owners for protection fees arrested

Three suspects from the Eastern Cape are expected to appear in Cathcart Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of extortion. The suspects are aged between 33 and 34.

The provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the three suspects were arrested by the Kidnapping Task team of the Hawks and Magma Security Guards on Wednesday, December 13. “It is alleged that on December 12, members of the East London Kidnapping Task Team received information about a Toyota Fortuner with Gauteng registration numbers driven by three unknown males who were allegedly terrorising and extorting money from the business owners in the form of protection fee around Ngcobo, Cofimvaba, Dordrecht, and Queenstown,” Mgolodela said. She said the team acted on information received, spotted the vehicle, and followed it until it was intercepted in the Cathcart policing area after the trio allegedly collected money.

“The three suspects were arrested on the spot. The Toyota Fortuner, cash to the value of R1,040, and two cell phones were seized during the arrest for further investigation,” Mgolodela said. Acting head of the Hawks in the Eastern Cape, Brigadier Selina Motlalepula Maponya lauded the team for the success and urged the community to be vigilant during the festive season as criminals act out of desperation. [email protected]