Trio found guilty of defrauding Eskom of R2.6m

Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said the crime was committed between 2013 and 2019, when fraudulent invoices were submitted to the embattled power for services that were never rendered.

Pretoria – The Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court has convicted Michael Chimanzi, Nwabisa Ngxola and Cinderella Moropane for defrauding Eskom of R2.6 million.

Chimanzi has been in custody since his arrest in April in 2019. He handed himself over to the police after his details were published as a wanted person.

Moropane and Ngxola were released on bail, however, their bail was revoked after they were found guilty and they have been remanded in custody.

The case against the trio was postponed to January 23, 2023 for sentencing.