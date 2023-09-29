Trio in court for allegedly selling dagga-laced muffins to Gauteng learners

A third suspect has been arrested on charges relating to the sale of dagga-laced muffins to learners at a Gauteng primary school last week. This follows the arrests of Amukelani Nyulunga, 19, and Ofentse Maluleka, 21, shortly after children at the Pulamadibogo Primary School in Soshanguve Block Y fell ill after consuming the muffins.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana said the children started experiencing stomach cramps and some were vomiting. "The school principal then called the ambulance, which took the children to the clinic and transferred them to hospital for further observation. Some of the children are still in hospital," she said. Nyulunga and Maluleka appeared in court last week and the matter was postponed for addition of charges and a possible formal bail application.

On Friday, the Department of Education in Gauteng welcomed the arrest of a third suspect. “Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane is pleased that the police arrested a third suspect in the case of about 90 learners from Pulamadibogo Primary School in Soshanguve who consumed muffins believed to have been laced with dagga,” read a short statement from the GDE. The matter has been postponed to Wednesday, October 4.