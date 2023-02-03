Durban – Three people were arrested in Eerste Rivier in Cape Town on Thursday night, after police found them with poached crayfish. According to Metro police spokesperson Ruth Solomons, the crayfish is worth about R65 000.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Officers were requested by SAPS Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) to be on the lookout for a vehicle suspected to be transporting crayfish, based on a tip-off received.” Solomons said just after 8pm officers spotted the vehicle on Eerste River Way and requested permission to conduct a search. “They found 388 whole crayfish, 2 384 crayfish tails, and just over R9 000 in cash in the vehicle.” Solomons said the suspects, 30, 32 and 53 years old, were arrested and charged with fishing or possession of Western Cape Rock Lobster without a permit.

“The suspects were detained at Kleinvlei SAPS.” In 2016, a KwaZulu-Natal man convicted of poaching crayfish was sentenced to 12 months behind bars or a R12 000 fine. “The Mercury” reported Mbongiseni Dube, 58, was found with 21 crayfish during his arrested.

Story continues below Advertisement

He was charged with contravening the Marine Living Resources Act. Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife said in terms of the act, a permit was required when fishing for crayfish. At the time, they said that the lobsters were not to be sold or stockpiled.

Story continues below Advertisement