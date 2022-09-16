Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Trio nabbed with stolen Mercedes Benz to spend the weekend behind bars

The luxury Mercedes Benz was hijacked in Umbilo, Durban this week. Picture: SAPS

Published 3h ago

Durban - Three suspects who were found in possession of a Mercedes Benz that was hijacked earlier this week, will spend the weekend behind bars.

The trio, aged between 32 and 51, were arrested in the KwaMashu area.

Police said they appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday and have been remanded in police custody.

The SAPS Provincial Task Team conducted an operation after they received information about a stolen vehicle.

“They proceeded to the identified address in B Section, KwaMashu where they found a silver grey Mercedes Benz parked on the premises. The investigation revealed that the vehicle was hijacked in Umbilo on Monday,” said police spokesperson, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo.

She said the search by police recovered an R5 rifle, an AK47 rifle and ammunition.

“Suspects were arrested and charged for possession of stolen property as well as unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition,” she said.

