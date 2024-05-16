Trio pretending to be cops arrested for kidnapping and attempted murder in Ladysmith

Three people have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping incident that took place earlier this year. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) made a breakthrough on Wednesday in a kidnapping incident that took place in Ladysmith in January.

KZN Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said Irfan Ullah khan, 40, Saif Ullah, 49, and 22-year-old Ali Rao Raza face charges of kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property and attempted murder. Speaking about the incident, Mhlongo said the victim was allegedly at his home, when the suspect purporting to be from the police, demanded entry into his home. “They kicked the door opened and forcefully took him. The drove to Madadeni area in Newcastle where he was severely beaten with hockey sticks.

“He was left helpless on the roadside and was assisted by a person who was passing by. He was taken to hospital for medical attention.” He said a case of of kidnapping was subsequently opened at Ladysmith SAPS and thereafter transferred to the Hawks. “The trio were arrested and made their first appearance in the Ladysmith Magistrate’s Court today.”