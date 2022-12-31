Trio to ring in New Year behind bars for kidnapping Chinese brothers, killing one of them

Durban - Three suspects who allegedly killed a Western Cape man and attempted to kill his brother will ring in the New Year behind bars. According to provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie, preliminary investigations suggest the brothers, aged 52 and 48, were abducted in the Mowbray area on December 22, around 11pm.

“These suspects later contacted relatives and demanded cash in return for their safe return and unification with their families. “They were instructed not to talk to authorities as that would have put their loved ones directly in harm’s way. “However, police immediately activated a multi-disciplinary team to probe the disappearance of the brothers.”

Pojie said the body of the 48-year-old Chinese national was discovered on December 26. The 52-year-old brother was found in a serious condition at approximately on December 28 at around 10pm on Swartklip Road in Khayelitsha. “The victim was transported to the Khayelitsha District Hospital for medical examination at the Thuthuzela Care Centre,” said Pojie.

A joint operation by members of the Provincial Kidnapping Task Team, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation, Crime Intelligence and the Hostage Negotiation Team resulted in the arrests of three suspects. The suspects, aged between 30 and 37, were charged with murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and extortion. They are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

