Trio who allegedly forced admin clerk to perform fraudulent transactions worth over R8 million, in court

Three suspects, including a foreign national, appeared in the Parys Magistrate’s Court in the Free State on Friday, facing charges of kidnapping and fraud. The suspects, Mosala Mogoje, 35, Thabiso Lebotsa, 31, and Zimbabwean national Reuben Dziwani, 46, made a brief court appearance.

The trio were arrested by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) on Wednesday, July 3, in Sasolburg. The provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli said the suspects allegedly kidnapped and forced an administrative clerk to conduct fraud. “An administration clerk at the Parys Traffic Department was walking to work on June 28, 2024, when a black Golf GTI stopped beside him. Passengers pretended to be asking for directions before he was attacked and forced into the vehicle.

“The victim was allegedly taken to Sasolburg where he was forced to perform transactions using his fingerprint on a traffic department biometric system. The fraudulent transactions, worth over R8 million, were for the licensing of vehicles,” Mohobeleli said. The Hawks said it is not clear at this stage how the suspects accessed the software. “The victim went to the police station to report the matter after being released from captivity. Upon being interviewed, he led the police to the suspects.

“Four cell phones and cash were seized,” Mohobeleli said. The case against the suspects has been postponed until July 12, for a formal bail application. [email protected]