Triple life sentence for KZN man who raped his niece and two nephews

Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal man convicted of raping three of his relatives has been handed three life terms behind bars. The 35-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victims, appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court.

According to police, it was his seven-year-old niece who informed her family her uncle had abused her, when no one was home, on June 11, 2021. The incident took place at KwaKhetha Ward, in Impendle. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said a case was opened at Impendle SAPS and the docket was transferred to the Howick Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation.

Ngcobo said during the investigation it was further revealed the accused had raped his nephews, who had broken their silence when they were questioned by police. The accused was arrested and was remanded until his sentencing.

