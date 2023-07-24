Triple life sentences for duo who killed farm manager and his family over festive season bonus

Two men who killed a farm manager and other family members, including his wife, because they were disgruntled over not receiving a festive season bonus, have been sentenced to life imprisonment for each of the murders. Lizo Madukane and Thembelani Majola were sentenced on Monday in the Pietermaritzburg High Court. They were found guilty of the gruesome murders of Daniel de Bruin, 58, his wife Glynis de Bruin, 60, and his father Collin de Bruin, 84, on December 14, 2020.

Police said they sustained stab wounds to the head and neck. At the time, police said the couple’s son found his parents' bodies. Their murder came two weeks after a labour dispute.

They were arrested by Provincial Organised Crime Unit members Francois Esterhuizen, Rajan Govender, Rajen Nagesar and Xolani Mlungwana. The court heard that Madukane, 38, a father of three, had been resentful because he had not received a bonus. He said that if De Bruin, who was the farm manager, had been more generous none of this would have happened.

Majola, who is terminally ill, said he was remorseful and asked the court to extend a level of mercy when sentencing him. Senior State advocate Candy Kander argued that there were no substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from life sentences. Kander said the 86-year-old man was vulnerable and defenceless, and the accused had no right to kill the farm manager’s wife and father because of their issues.

“The circumstances of the offences are gruesome, two generations of family were wiped out at a time when families were supposed to enjoy the festive season. “The pain and suffering of the family and the gruesome manner in which their family was killed have psychologically damaged them, they had to move away from the area and as a result, they lost employment and they are suffering financially,” Kander said. In passing sentence, Judge Nontuthuzelo Mlaba did not mince his words for the accused.

“Due to your dissatisfaction about not being eligible for Christmas bonuses, you attacked and killed the farm manager, who had nothing to do with the determination of working conditions. “He, too, was an employee, just like you two. You did not stop there, you killed his wife and his father-in-law. They, too, had nothing to do with payment of bonuses, they were not the ones who could decide as to who gets a bonus and who does not, but you saw it fit to end their lives. You could have elected to look for work elsewhere, as you were not happy with the working conditions at the farm, but you decided to kill the deceased. You deprived them of their right to life. No words can describe what you did,” Mlaba said. In further addressing the accused, Judge Mlaba said that their conduct not only negatively affected impacted the deceased’s lives, but their own family, “who now have to look after your children”.

He said the court is of the view that the legislature had offenders like them in mind when maximum sentences were handed out by the court. “A message has to be sent to would-be offenders that the courts will not sit back and watch while morality degenerates. Our society expects, and is entitled to be protected from this type of conduct. By removing you from society, the interests of society would thus be served,” Mlaba said. The accused applied for leave to appeal their conviction and sentence, both of which was denied.