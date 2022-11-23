Triple murder accused sangoma allegedly used TikTok to lure his victims

Durban – An Eastern Cape traditional healer charged with the murder of three people, including a police officer, has been denied bail. According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the charismatic traditional healer and a woman appeared in the Libode Magistrate’s Court this week.

Thandazani “Zanezulu” Mcetywa, 27, is accused of killed a married couple from Cacadu, formerly Lady Frere, and retired police Colonel Bongiwe Fikela. Anathi Doris Njikazi was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and has also been denied bail. She is the niece of the slain police officer. According to provincial NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali, the accused was arrested in April this year after the couple were found dead in their vehicle after consulting the traditional healer.

“Further police investigations led to the addition of a further charge of murder relating to the mysterious death of Colonel Fikela under similar circumstances.” Tyali said it was alleged that the sangoma lured his victims through advertisements on the social media platform, TikTok, where he claimed to have supernatural powers to make people rich. Njikazi allegedly conspired with Mcetywa to have her aunt killed as she wanted to benefit from the pension money the ex-police officer expected to receive after her long service in the SAPS.

“The court found that the two had failed to discharge their onus to prove on the balance of probabilities that exceptional circumstances exist for their release on bail. “It accepted prosecutor Yongama Hlangu’s argument that the case was very serious, and the State has a strong case against them.” The NPA said Mcetywa also faced a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

