Truck Attacks: Five drivers accused of burning trucks say police beat them, case postponed

The five truck drivers who have been arrested in connection with the burning of trucks in four provinces have accused the police of beating them after briefly appearing in the Ermelo Magistrate's Court on Monday. The accused - Khulekani Shongwe, Emmanuel Mthethwa, Fundile Mpondo, Mafika Sibande and Nkosikhona Gumede, have been charged with malicious damage to property, aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of an illegal firearm, and attempted murder.

He sought permission for his clients to get medical attention. Magistrate Luzile Msimango granted Mpondo permission to seek medical attention as he had visible injuries, according to Eyewitness News. Jiyane had argued that two other accused were assaulted but did not have visible injuries.

Mpumalanga Community Safety MEC Vusi Shongwe told eNCA that they were confident the police had arrested the right suspects as some of them had been seen on camera. “We are definitely sure we have the five correct people. “Some of them are appearing on the cameras of the N4 road towards Mozambique.

“We are confident and trust the police that they have arrested the right people,” said Shongwe. They have been remanded in custody until July 27 while police believe the arrests of the alleged ringleaders were imminent. Police Minister Bheki Cele told the media last week that there were 12 people of interest that they were aware of.