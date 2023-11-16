Truck carrying R2.2million worth of milk,cheese hijacked by suspects travelling in VW Golf

Swift police action led to the recovery of a hijacked truck carrying goods worth R2.2million and travelling on the M17 Coega Road in Gqeberha on Tuesday. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the truck had been carrying milk, cheese and sauces.

“It is alleged that at about 13.13pm, the driver of a truck had stopped to check the refrigeration at the back when he was accosted by an unknown number of men who arrived in a bakkie and a white VW Golf,” Naidu said. “He was ordered to get into the VW Golf, however he managed to run away.” Naidu said the Gqeberha’s Flying Squad members managed to arrest a 40-year-old suspect and recover the goods.

“At about 2.30pm, the truck was spotted in a street in NU12 in Motherwell. The suspects were busy offloading it and when they saw police, they scattered. One suspect was arrested inside the house,” Naidu said. She said all the dairy products were recovered. The suspect has been charged with hijacking and possession of suspected stolen property.

“He is expected to appear in court soon. Police are on the hunt for the remaining suspects.” Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner, Major General Vuyisile Ncata commended the members for their swift reaction and recovery. “Truck hijackings are a serious concern in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, and we appeal to the communities to report strange activities in their areas,” Ncata said.