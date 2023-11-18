Truck driver arrested for allegedly stealing R500,000 heavy fuel oil intended for Eskom

A truck driver was arrested for allegedly stealing heavy fuel oil meant for use an Eskom power station this week. Police said the arrest emanates from investigations being conducted by the NATJOINTS Energy Safety and Security Priority Committee which was established pursuant to the NECOM mandate to address security, crime and corruption related matters hampering the mandate of Eskom.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the accused Phumlani Johan Hadebe, 42, was arrested on Monday. “He appeared in the Bethal Magistrate’s Court on a charge of theft and fraud the following day.” Explaining the charges, Mathe said Hadebe is accused of diverting and selling heavy fuel oil worth R500,000 for R40,000.

“At the time of the crime, he was working for a company contracted by Eskom to deliver the oil at Camden Power Station in Mpumalanga. “He never delivered the oil to Eskom, and instead delivered it to a private facility and pocketed the money for his benefit. “Through intelligence he was traced to Gauteng and arrested by police.”

She said heavy fuel oil is used in power stations for electricity production and supply. “The energy safety and security priority committee’s investigations has led to significant successes.” Mathe said between April and October this year, 1618 cases were reported to SAPS.