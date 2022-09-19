Truck driver arrested for Pongola crash that claimed 21 lives expected in court

Durban – The truck driver in the horror N2 Pongola crash that claimed 21 lives on Friday is expected to appear in court today. The accident took place just after 3pm claiming the lives of 19 children and two adults.

Robert Mckenzie said the crash involved a truck and a bakkie transporting schoolchildren. The driver of the truck fled the scene after the accident. While police launched a manhunt for him, the Department of Transport confirmed that he handed himself over to police and was expected to appear in the Pongola Magistrate’s Court this morning.

MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Sipho Hlomuka, said the driver’s arrest is important in assisting the families to deal with the devastation of losing their relatives. “We commend the police who had to activate all systems to make sure that the driver is pressured to surrender himself.” He said they will be in court to support the families and the community of Pongola.

Children as young as 5 years old, were killed. Emergency workers were at the scene late on Friday evening. In passing her condolences KZN Education MEC Education said it is believed that the children were from two or more schools in the area.

Dr Imran Keeka, MPL DA KZN spokesperson for education urged authorities to get to the bottom of the crash. “We send our condolences to all the families who have tragically lost their loved ones. Only a parent who has lost a child will know the pain of these parents right now. We are hopeful that they will lean on faith and prayer during this excessively difficult period.” IOL