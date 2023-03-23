Rustenburg – A truck driver and his crew were arrested for reporting a false hijacking case with the police in Limpopo. The two claimed that their truck was hijacked, the building and fencing materials, they were transporting from Benoni in Gauteng to Steelpoort, outside Burgersfort, in Sekhukhune was stolen.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, said members of the provincial organised crime and the national crime intelligence units, assisted by the local criminal centre, conducted a snap operation following a case of truck hijacking that was opened at Jane Furse police station on Saturday. He said that on Tuesday members of this team had acted on the information received which led them to a warehouse in Jane Furse owned by a foreign national where the stolen materials were recovered. "This after it was established that the suspects sold the materials to a warehouse, owned by a foreign national businessman. The owner was arrested on the spot and the other two suspects were arrested at separate locations," he said.

Shadrack Thobejane, 37, Calvin Muodzo, 43, and Shah Jamal Mohammad, 29, appeared in the Nebo Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. The case against them was postponed to March 28 for investigation, and the trio were remanded in custody until their appearance court on this date. Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe congratulated the team for a well co-ordinated operation that led to the arrest and the recovery of the stolen properties. "This success is a manifestation of the importance of co-ordination that has to take place among various environments that are involved in fighting crime," she said.