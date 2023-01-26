Truck driver arrested with R2m worth of dagga at accident scene

Rustenburg - A truck driver was arrested after he was allegedly found with bags of dagga with an estimated street value of R2 million at an accident scene in the Free State. Gariepdam police attended an accident scene involving two trucks on the N1 on Tuesday when they discovered dagga in one of the trucks.

“The one truck rear-ended the other. On arrival, members found paramedics already busy with the driver, who suffered slight injuries. “Further investigations on the cargo revealed that part of it was bags of dagga worth an estimated R2m,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli. “The suspect, a 33-year-old man who was the driver of the truck, was arrested for dealing in dagga and will appear on 31 January 2023 at the Gariepdam Magistrate’s Court for a formal bail application,” Kareli said.

The circumstances that led to the accident were under investigation, he said. In a separate incident, police in Mpumalanga said two men were arrested with 479kg of dagga on Wednesday. “According to the report, members from Visible Policing in Sabie were conducting a stop-and-search operation when they stopped a white Hyundai H1 with foreign registration number plates.

“Upon searching the vehicle, they found 14 plastic bags of dagga sealed with masking tape. The dagga weighed about 479kg and it is estimated at more than R700 000 in street value,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. “During preliminary investigation it transpired that the luggage was from the Kingdom of eSwatini and further investigation will hopefully reveal its destination,” he said. IOL