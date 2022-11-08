Truck driver gets away with R20 000 fine after diverting R2.5 million truck-load of tobacco

Pretoria - The Benoni Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a Zimbabwean truck driver, Spencer Shoke aged 33, to five years imprisonment or a fine of R20 000. “This is after he was convicted of diversion of goods worth over R3.5 million. The truck and trailer worth over R2.5 million were forfeited to the State as well as the goods, raw tobacco,” according to Gauteng spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Lumka Mahanjana.

Shoke was arrested on 25 October by the SAPS flying squad unit for delivering raw tobacco at a facility in Benoni, while it was destined for a destination outside South Africa. “According to South African Revenue Service regulations, the raw tobacco was to be kept at a customs warehouse in Pretoria, until customs duties of more than R500 000 were paid, or the goods released legally. In court, Shoke pleaded guilty to the charge,” said Mahanjana. For the prosecution team, advocate Tumelo Mokoena asked the court to impose a sentence of five years or a fine triple the value of the goods.

However, the magistrate noted that Shoke was the driver of the truck earning USD400, and a breadwinner for his family. “Charges against a South African national Ishmael Bhamjee, 37, who was at the warehouse where the raw tobacco was delivered were provisionally withdrawn after Shoke took responsibility for the offence,” said Mahanjana. “Criminal investigations are ongoing against the importer (of the tobacco).”

In September, a truck driver was arrested at the Skilpadshek border post between South Africa and Botswana after he was caught with an estimated R1.5 million worth of illegal cigarettes. At the time, police said the truck in question was searched at the border and had a hidden compartment that the cigarettes were kept in. The suspect made his first appearance in the Lehurutshe Magistrate’s Court in the North West, for possession of illicit cigarettes, where he was let off with R4000 bail.

