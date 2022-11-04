Truck driver in deadly N3 crash granted R10k bail as victims laid to rest

Durban - The truck driver in the N3 crash that claimed two lives has been released on R10 000 bail. According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Vuso Tega appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning.

Provincial NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara confirmed that Tega had been charged with two counts of culpable homicide. She said that Tega, who is a Zimbabwean national residing legally in country, was asked by the court to hand over his travel documents. “He must communicate with the investigating officer should he wish to travel out of SA.”

The deadly crash took place on Tuesday on the N3 near the Marianhill Toll Plaza. According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, six cars and four trucks were involved in the collision. “When medics arrived on scene they found one of the cars stuck underneath the trailer of a truck. Sadly, all four occupants showed no signs of life and were declared deceased on the scene,” said Herbst.

However, Kara said according to the court docket only two people died in the crash. “The NPA works with the contents of the docket, hence two charges of culpable homicide,” explained Kara. Among the deceased was Pradhil Thakur Kooblall, son of Minority Front (MF) leader, Shameen Thakur Rajbansi.

Kooblall’s fiancée, Priyanka Nundkumar was also killed. According to the MF’s Viresh Bhana, the couple were on their way to Durban to attend a party workshop. Their funeral is currently taking place in Pietermaritzburg.