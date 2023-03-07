Truck driver involved in Durban’s M41 multi-vehicle crash hands himself over to police

The truck driver involved in a multi-vehicle collision on the M41 in Durban on Monday has been arrested. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, confirmed to IOL that the 23-year-old driver handed himself over to police on Monday night.

“Durban North police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving. The 23-year-old suspect handed himself to the police last night, he will be appearing before court soon,” Ngcobo said. According to the provincial Department of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, a total of 49 vehicles were involved. IOL initially reported that three people, including a pregnant woman were rushed to hospital for urgent care following the crash that took place on the M41 on-ramp to the M4.

Commenting on the crash, MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the accident was unnecessary and could have been avoided. “We have ordered an investigation so that those responsible could be held accountable. As a government, we have a targeted programme focusing on trucks,” he said. Hlomuka said there was a growing challenge with the behaviour of tipper truck drivers in areas such as N2 Phongolo and N2 Richards Bay.