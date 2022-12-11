Truck driver kidnapped and tortured near Lebombo border post

Rustenburg - A 33-year-old truck driver was kidnapped and tortured allegedly by four armed men in Komatipoort near Lebombo border while he was waiting to crossed into Mozambique. The truck driver from the Eastern Cape was allegedly kidnapped on Thursday and managed to escaped on the same day in the evening.

Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said according to reports, the driver was waiting in a queue with other trucks which were destined to cross over from South Africa through Lebombo border post into Mozambique, he alighted from the truck to get some food. "As he was returning to the truck it is alleged that a group of about four male suspects armed with a firearm, pangas, as well as knives forcefully grabbed him then took him to the nearby bushes. "Upon arrival in the bushes it is further alleged that his hands and feet were tied and was allegedly assaulted by his assailants where he reportedly sustained some injuries to his head and other parts of his body. Further to that his mobile phone was allegedly used by the suspects to cash in from his bank account," Mohlala said.

"Thereafter the suspects allegedly ensured that the victim's family transferred more cash for the sake of his freedom. Fortunately on the same evening (8 December 2022) the truck driver somehow got away after being left by the suspects with one of their own. It is said that he could barely walk but managed to make it to the road and got assistance from other truck drivers." A case of kidnapping was opened at Komatipoort police station. No one has been arrested so far, however police are in pursuit of the suspects, he said. He appealed to members of the public to come forth with information that may assist in arresting the perpetrators by calling the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111, or send information via MYSAPSAPP. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

Meanwhile Mpumalanga police have dismissed rumours that another truck driver was kidnapped by suspects demanding R50 000 as ransom. "The police refute such claims as unfounded and untrue. However truck drivers are advised if possible not to leave their trucks (unless it is compelling for them to do so) while waiting to be attended to by the officials working at Lebombo Border Post. While police and other law enforcement are working hard to bring perpetrators who target truck drivers at the border when they move out of their trucks, drivers should also work hand in hand with the authorities for their safety," he said. IOL