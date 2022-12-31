Rustenburg - Two men believed to be part of a gang involved in truck hijacking syndicate were arrested on the N1 freeway near Carousel toll gate. They allegedly hijacked a truck loaded with groceries on the N1 near Pienaarsrivier on Thursday night.

"The two suspects are believed to be part of a gang involved in truck hijacking syndicate operating in multiple provinces. Their arrest comes after a truck loaded with groceries and travelling from Bela Bela towards the Gauteng province was forced to stop by suspects driving in a white Toyota Corolla before it could get on the N1 freeway north bound," said Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. "Two male suspects came out of the motor vehicle and forcibly removed the driver from the truck at gun point and into their own vehicle. One of the suspects got into the truck which was then driven towards the N1 freeway south bound, escorted by his accomplices using a silver Ford Ranger and Toyota Corolla." He said the local police were alerted about the incident and immediately called for backup.

"They were joined by members from Bela-Bela and Hammanskraal SAPS. The hijacked truck was spotted near the Carousel toll gate and when the police approached it, the occupants of the Ford Ranger started to shoot at the police who retaliated forcing the Ford Ranger to a standstill under a hail of bullets. "The two suspects from the Ford Ranger were arrested and the third suspect who was driving the truck managed to escape after he ran into the nearby bushes on foot. The suspects who were driving the other vehicle with the truck driver inside also managed to evade the arrest. The driver was later dropped off around Tembisa in Gauteng province." The two arrested men aged 33 and 57 were charged with attempted hijacking, malicious damage to property, attempted murder as well as possession of suspected stolen properties.

