Truck ploughs into cop vehicle, killing three police officers in Gauteng

Durban - Three police officers have been killed in Gauteng, after a truck driver allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and ploughed into their vehicle earlier today. It is believed that the officers were conducting crime prevention patrols before 5am when the truck ploughed into their vehicle.

National SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, said the truck crashed into the vehicle and dragged it for at least 500 metres before stopping. She said the three officers succumbed to their injuries and were declared dead at the scene. "The truck driver has been arrested and charged for culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving," she added.

Meanwhile, National SAPS Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, has extended his condolences to the officers' families and colleagues. Just last month, a police officer was killed, his colleague wounded and a third traumatised in an attack in uMlazi. Mathe said the trio were patrolling the area when they were ambushed after stopping at a food outlet.

"According to reports two males approached them as they were in a marked police van and shot at the driver and passengers. Two police officers sustained injuries while one was unharmed. Sadly, the constable who was the driver of the patrol van, succumbed to his injuries on scene and the other officer was transported to a nearby hospital," she said. In the past financial year, at least 33 police officers lost their lives in the line of duty. IOL