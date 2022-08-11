Trucking companies warned to caution their drivers about fake ‘Metro cops’ on N3, N12

CAPE TOWN – An alert by a popular trucking group on social media has put out a warning to trucking companies in South Africa to be wary of fake metro cops. The South African Long Distance Truckers group on Facebook has cautioned all truckers and companies against the fake cops which have been spotted along the N3 and N12 highways.

It has also urged drivers to be cautious and press their panic alarms when stopped by the perpetrators. In a post, it said: “All operating companies please warn your drivers to be on the lookout for this suspect vehicle. Fake Metro cops operating on the N3 and N12 pulling trucks over to hijack them. Drivers must press the panic alarm and inform controllers when stopped by these robbers (sic).” The group also attached a picture of the fake metro cop sporting a reflector vest as law enforcement officials do.

The suspect pictured can be seen travelling in a white VW Jetta being used in the crime. The vehicle can be seen with Gauteng registered licence plates. Truck hijackings have hit the spotlight as more and more incidents are recorded across the country.

In June, a private security company rescued a truck driver who was found bound inside an abandoned hijacked fuel tanker in Isipingo, south of Durban. At the time, PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy told Daily News: “It was PT Alarms units to the rescue after a trucker was allegedly hijacked and found assaulted and bound inside his vehicle in the early hours of this morning (June 14), along the old Airport Road, in Isipingo”. He said the truck driver was found bound with cable ties. The driver of the fuel tanker alleged that he was hijacked at the M7/N2 intersection by three armed suspects, believed to be foreigners, in a white BMW.

According to Arrive Alive, not only has there been an increase in specifically truck hijackings, but disturbing evolutions in the modus operandi have been detected. Usually hijackings are linked to “inside jobs”. As security measures increase, so do the complexity of operations, methodology, and interest evolve. “Now, we would detect trends, ranging from type-specific vehicles (certain makes of trucks, certain types of trailers, etc) being targeted often. As an example, we would see a sudden peak in tri-axle trailers being stolen and heading directly towards borders.

