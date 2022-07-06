Trucks stolen in Gauteng recovered in Mpumalanga with R6m copper

Pretoria - The recovery of two trucks and copper valued at about R6 million on Tuesday has been “highly commended” by police commissioner in Mpumalanga Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela. It is said that on Tuesday afternoon, police in Delmas were summoned by members of the security cluster to certain premises in Modder East Orchards under the Sundra policing area.

“The information received was with regard to the whereabouts of possible two hijacked trucks with copper cables,” according to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. “Further details indicated that on the day in question, a disruptive operation was then conducted at the said premises. During the initial investigation members managed to seize two trailers which were positively linked to a business robbery case previously reported earlier this month in Kempton Park, Gauteng, where four super-link trailers with copper were stolen by the suspects.” The trailers were also linked to another robbery case in Sunnyside where two other trailers were stolen.

“Inside two of the trailers, 38 tons of copper rods as well as 14 steel bins containing copper briquettes were recovered to the value of about R6 million. Some of the items are said to have been reportedly stolen in June 2022 during a business robbery at a certain factory which manufactures copper in Springs (Gauteng),” said Mohlala. Copper worth about R6 million has been recovered as police in Mpumalanga recovered two trucks which were stolen in Gauteng. Picture: SAPS Other items found and seized during this operation included 13 rounds of ammunition for a 9mm pistol and a magazine. “Behind this achievement, there was a collaboration between members from Delmas SAPS, Springs crime intelligence, AAA security company, Digit Recoveries, Titen Security, Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), Truck Hijacking Unit (THU), BackUp Security Intervention Specialists, Ghost Guard Defensive Strategies and CPI security company,” said Mohlala.

He said no arrests have been made. “There was no one on the premises on the arrival of the members, who succeeded in recovering the two trucks as well as the copper. The pursuit for the suspects still continues,” said Mohlala. IOL