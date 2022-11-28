Tshegofatso Pule’s killer, Ntuthuko Shoba denied leave to appeal conviction and life sentence

Pretoria - Ntuthuko Shoba, the man serving a life sentence for the gruesome murder of his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule has been denied leave to appeal the conviction and sentence. The High Court in Joburg has declined Shoba’s bid for leave to appeal his conviction and life sentence, which was handed down in July.

Pule's body was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, with a gunshot wound to her chest in 2020, by Tshepo Bodibe, a resident. In July, Acting Judge Stuart Wilson sentenced Shoba to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of the heavily pregnant Pule and her unborn child. Shoba was engaged with another woman and had been in an affair with Pule. He did not want his fiancée to find out about his relationship with Pule.

He hired Muzikayise Malephane to kill Pule. Malephane was handed a 20-year sentence for killing Pule. Judge Wilson said he had handed a life sentence to Shoba as he was convicted of premeditated murder, which in accordance with criminal law in the country, carried a life sentence. Wilson described the contract killing as one of the worst kind. He said Pule was vulnerable and dependent on Shoba.

The judge said the evidence was also clear that Shoba wanted to get rid of Pule and the unborn child as they were an inconvenience to his other relationship with another woman. There were scenes of joy and ululation inside the courtroom when the judge handed down the sentence. Shoba, whose sentencing proceedings had taken days, with the State calling for him to be sentenced to life and proceeded to argue that Shoba had shown no remorse for his actions and, even after his conviction, still did not show remorse.

